The Golden State Warriors have a must-win contest coming up on Sunday when they battle the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup. The defending champs are coming off a huge win in Game 2 to cut the series deficit to 2-1, but they now need to win again on Sunday at the Chase Center to tie it all up. Another loss, however, could potentially serve as a death blow for their title aspirations this season.

The issue for the Warriors right now is that they are dealing with a slew of injuries. Andre Iguodala’s season appears to be over after being forced to undergo surgery on his left wrist. Gary Payton II is currently dealing with an illness, and perhaps most importantly, Jordan Poole sprained his left ankle earlier in the series.

Jordan Poole injury status for Game 4 vs. Kings

Despite the injury headaches the Warriors are dealing with right now, the good news is that Poole is currently listed as probable to play on Sunday against the Kings. The 23-year-old has had the same status for the past couple of games, but he has played through the injury. In fact, Poole has not missed a single game for the Dubs all season long.

In 82 games played this year, Poole has put up averages of a career-best 20.4 points on 43.0-percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.

In other injury news, Payton has also been tagged as probable and he should be available as well. On the other hand, the only player on the Kings’ injury report is Mathew Dellavedova, who has already been ruled out due to a finger injury.