By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

And they even did so in style, especially after Poole eviscerated Hornets center Mason Plumlee with a nasty move to put the game to bed.

With the Warriors leading 105-101 amid the Hornets’ attempt to mount a furious comeback with less than a minute left in the game, Jordan Poole received the ball from Draymond Green on a dribble handoff. Plumlee met Poole on the drop coverage, and the Warriors guard began to put his ballhandling bag in full display. After Poole’s initial hesitation, he appeared to want to reset the ball back to the perimeter. But it was all a ruse.

After a nasty between the legs dribble with his back towards the hoop, Jordan Poole burst to the rim with his left hand, leaving Mason Plumlee in the dust as he put the nail in the Hornets’ coffin with an easy layup.

JORDAN POOLE HAD PLUMLEE LOST 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1UOz0nUxZh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2022

Even Stephen Curry, who could only support his team from the sidelines, burst into joy after seeing his teammate’s electric dribbling display. If you’re doing something to impress Curry, then you must be doing something right.

Jordan Poole was in his BAG 🎒 Steph was loving it pic.twitter.com/w6ZIcSbZAh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2022

And surely enough, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but pile on Plumlee’s misery after such a nasty move from the Warriors’ $140 million man. In fact, some fans felt the need to download a GPS on the Hornets center’s phone given how lost he seemed during the play.

lol why he do him like that? Plumlee caught a stray I know he hot this a highlight 😂😂 https://t.co/HqQIWXXVrR — weedxbitches (@alil2blue) December 28, 2022

Poor Plumlee 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LxbYIzRj23 — The Joker | Bukowski | Beast | Horikazu Shodai (@SDxT_) December 28, 2022

Plumlee is still looking for him — ElGuapo (@ElGuapo32145607) December 28, 2022

Jordan Poole had 24 points on the night to help lead the Warriors to victory. This comes off a strong Christmas day showing where he put up 32 points, despite his ejection, to defeat their arch nemeses Grizzlies. And with Curry still a few weeks away from returning, Poole will have to record more performances like these to help the Dubs claw back up the standings.