The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

And they even did so in style, especially after Poole eviscerated Hornets center Mason Plumlee with a nasty move to put the game to bed.

With the Warriors leading 105-101 amid the Hornets’ attempt to mount a furious comeback with less than a minute left in the game, Jordan Poole received the ball from Draymond Green on a dribble handoff. Plumlee met Poole on the drop coverage, and the Warriors guard began to put his ballhandling bag in full display. After Poole’s initial hesitation, he appeared to want to reset the ball back to the perimeter. But it was all a ruse.

After a nasty between the legs dribble with his back towards the hoop, Jordan Poole burst to the rim with his left hand, leaving Mason Plumlee in the dust as he put the nail in the Hornets’ coffin with an easy layup.

Even Stephen Curry, who could only support his team from the sidelines, burst into joy after seeing his teammate’s electric dribbling display. If you’re doing something to impress Curry, then you must be doing something right.

And surely enough, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but pile on Plumlee’s misery after such a nasty move from the Warriors’ $140 million man. In fact, some fans felt the need to download a GPS on the Hornets center’s phone given how lost he seemed during the play.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Klay Thompson, Jazz, Warriors

Klay Thompson’s injury status doesn’t bode well for Jazz game

Rexwell Villas ·

Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga puts Steve Kerr on notice with hard sell for more minutes

Jack Winter ·

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson

3 key Warriors reactions from hard-fought win over Hornets

Jack Winter ·

Jordan Poole had 24 points on the night to help lead the Warriors to victory. This comes off a strong Christmas day showing where he put up 32 points, despite his ejection, to defeat their arch nemeses Grizzlies. And with Curry still a few weeks away from returning, Poole will have to record more performances like these to help the Dubs claw back up the standings.