Jordan Poole has earned his place as the third Splash Bro. If there was ever any doubt about that, the Golden State Warriors star certainly erased all of them on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the absence of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Poole carried the Warriors’ scoring load and delivered with 32 points on 10-of-23 shooting. He also made five of his 12 attempts from deep in the game, allowing the Dubs to get things rolling from long distance to win 120-114.

With his shooting performance in the contest, Poole also made history as the third-fastest player in Warriors history to reach 500 career 3-pointers. Of course there’s no question about the two fastest players in team history to achieve that feat, as they are no other than Steph and Klay, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jordan Poole has certainly established himself not only as one of the best under-25 players in the NBA today, but also as a legitimate star alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While the attention is on his superstar teammates, Poole continues to impress and show Warriors fans what the future holds for them.

For his part, head coach Steve Kerr absolutely loved Poole’s performance on Friday and had nothing but praises for him after the game.

“I love Jordan, love the way he’s playing. He was incredible tonight,” Kerr said, per Jack Winter of ClutchPoints. “I just think to play that way tonight without Steph and Klay and Wiggs and Draymond, with [Isaac] Okoro all over him, to give us that scoring, that force, he made so many plays out there. He just set the tone right away. I think he hit the first nine points of the game with three threes. He was great. He’s just getting better and better, and as I said, there’s still so far to go, which is exciting. He’s just gotta take the next step and continue to do what he did the last two games.”