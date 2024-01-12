The Warriors are becoming one of the league's punching bags, with Kendrick Perkins the latest to pile on.

A new reality is dawning on the Golden State Warriors. After a decade of unparalleled success, the cracks in the Warriors dynasty are starting to cause the entire building to crumble. At the moment, the Warriors have a 17-20 record, which is “good” for 12th in the stacked Western Conference. Simply put, this is not the level of play Stephen Curry has grown accustomed to with Steve Kerr at the helm.

The walls are starting to cave in on the Warriors. Curry has admitted that the fans' booing is warranted in the aftermath of two straight blowout defeats at home. Kerr is admitting that his team is lacking in confidence. The fans are blaming everyone from Kerr to Curry to Klay Thompson to Draymond Green for the team's collapse.

Piling further on the Warriors' misery are the pundits' sharp criticism of their precipitous decline, with Kendrick Perkins being one of the latest talking heads to put Steve Kerr and the Dubs on blast amid their recent stretch of terrible play.

“Steve Kerr is getting exposed. […] The spirit comes from the coach. I know the spirit, the energy comes from what your coach is saying in practices and in the film room. [But] they are playing with a lack of effort, they're playing with a lack of urgency right now. No fight whatsoever. That is a reflection of your coach,” Perkins said on ESPN's NBA Today.

Indeed, the Warriors head coach is not blameless for their concerning display on the hardwood. It doesn't help that Kerr is also struggling to push the right buttons at times, with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's roles (or lack thereof) being one of the main subjects of criticism towards the veteran head coach.

But there is only so much that Kerr can do when the Warriors' core is aging, Draymond Green has repeatedly shot himself on the foot with his actions on the court, and the Dubs face a size disadvantage on almost every game they enter. Kendrick Perkins may have a point, but that does not tell the entire story for why the Warriors are struggling mightily.