Reality is hitting hard for Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have been so good for so long that seeing them fall short of the lofty standards they have set for themselves feels so disheartening to watch. Now, as disheartening as it is for fans to witness the Warriors face an end of an era, especially in the aftermath of their 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, imagine how demoralizing it must be for Stephen Curry and company to repeatedly fail to come up with answers amid a season that's slowly turning into a nightmare.

To begin the year, even though the Warriors' play was middling, they had a silver lining to cling onto that is Curry's elite play. The greatest shooter of all time was carrying his team's offense to an unprecedented degree. But now, they don't even have that to hang their hats on. Curry shot 4-13 from the field for 15 points in their loss against the Pelicans, and amid the team's struggles, the Warriors fans appear to be losing patience, booing them vociferously amid their most shockingly lifeless display of the season.

Nonetheless, Stephen Curry feels like their play justifies all the booing from the Warriors faithful. In fact, even Curry would join in on the act if he could.

“We're obviously struggling. There's nothing to cheer about. Honestly, I’m booing myself. Booing our team in my head because of the way we’re playing so it is what it is… It’s our job to give them something to cheer about and we have not done that,” Curry said in his postgame presser, via 95.7 The Game on Twitter (X).

Losing is part of life in the NBA. But for the Warriors, a team with contending aspirations, losing in the fashion they have over the past two games (blowouts against the Pelicans and Toronto Raptors) highlights major concerns for Stephen Curry and company that they may not have the solutions for with the roster as presently constructed.

Falls from grace rarely occur in a graceful manner. The same is true for the Warriors. They are plummeting from their perch as one of the league's most infallible teams, and with most descents come deafening thuds.