Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins believes the Warriors should take drastic measures to fix their current roster.

Despite getting Draymond Green back from his suspension, the Warriors still found a way to lose to the injury-prone Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening. Green actually played relatively well in his first game back, but Golden State still fell to a frustrating record of 18-22 with the road defeat.

The Warriors' struggles this season have cast doubt over how the franchise will choose to proceed moving forward, particularly regarding the dynastic trio of Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry.

Recently, former NBA big man and current analyst Kendrick Perkins broke down what he thinks the Warriors should do to get things right.

“When you look at the body language of Klay Thompson, it’s time to make a change. You cannot have your emotions and feelings tied for so long, and that’s what we’re seeing right now with the Golden State Warriors,” Perkins said on ESPN's First Take, per Sam Amico of Hoopswire. “Their emotions are in place. They’re saying, ‘Man, we’re so emotionally attached to Klay Thompson. We’re so emotionally attached to Draymond Green.’ When the fact of the matter is both of them need to be traded. Both of them. Klay and Dray.”

It would admittedly be a bit jarring to see either Thompson or Green wearing the uniform of a different franchise. However, there can be no denying that those two, and to a lesser extent Curry, have fallen a great deal from their dynastic heights of the mid-to-late 2010s, putting the organization as a whole in a state of limbo as they try to stay competitive while developing the next generation of young players.