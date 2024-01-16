It doesn't appear as if Draymond is changing his ways.

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse for the Golden State Warriors, they go out and lose on the road to a Memphis Grizzlies team that was without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and several other impactful players. Now 18-22 on the season and losing five of their last seven games, the Warriors are in trouble with the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching. The good news for the Warriors is that Draymond Green made his return from suspension on Monday night.

Green, who played 24 minutes off the bench against Memphis, definitely made his presence felt by increasing the energy level of the Warriors. However, Golden State's inability to sustain success over the course of 48 minutes led to their downfall and another embarrassing loss.

Missing a chunk of time and stepping away from the game of basketball to focus on his mentality was necessary for Draymond, especially given his recent track record of inexcusable events on the court. Refreshed and hoping to change his team's recent misfortunes, Green has a new outlook for the remainder of his career.

However, Green has made it clear that he isn't prepared to change.

Draymond Green to remain vocal

The one thing you can always count on with Draymond Green is for him to be talking to the referees after every call they make or attempting to get into his opponents heads. While this oftentimes leads to him picking up technical fouls and starting scuffles on the court, the Warriors forward has pointed out that this aspect of his game will not be changing as a result of his suspension.

"I'm always going to be vocal. I'm never gonna stop talking… I don't know how to not talk. If I tell myself I'm not gonna talk, I'm still gonna talk." Warriors forward Draymond Green plans to stay true to himself post-suspension. (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/aAW7rOm7iL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

“I'm always going to be vocal. I'm never gonna stop talking,” Green said following Monday night's loss in Memphis. “I know there's this concern of ‘Oh, he won't talk no more.' I don't know how to not talk. If I tell myself I'm not gonna talk, I'm still gonna talk.

“I'm always going to talk.”

Regardless of how you feel about him, there's no denying that Draymond has been one of the best vocal leaders in the NBA over the course of the last decade. His importance to the Warriors runs deeper than the numbers he records on a nightly basis, as Green holds everyone on the team to a high standard.

From calling out the team's flaws in their recent loss to jawing with his opponents on the court, Green is not going to be changing what has helped Golden State capture four championships since 2015. While this may seem like a concern to the Warriors and their fans, they will just need to trust that the future Hall of Famer can control his emotions and not revert back to his crazed ways before the suspension.

Constantly talking on the court is fine, but the second Green's actions rise to more extreme measures is when his time with the Warriors may abruptly end.