Don't we just love a comparison in the NBA? The latest has seen Stephen Curry competing with Magic Johnson for the title of Greatest Point Guard of All Time after Curry put himself at the top of the tree – though in fairness, he was asked the question, and he did caveat his answer by saying that “obviously, I have to answer that way.”

Still, the declaration set the NBA world abuzz, with players past and present as well as media members from all over giving their own take on the matter. The latest to join in on the conversation is a man never short of an opinion – Kendrick Perkins.

While Magic has got the nod from many, in particularly former players who played alongside him, Perkins disagrees. He created a list of his top five point guards of all-time, and it was Curry at the top, with Magic in second. They were followed by Isiah Thomas in third, John Stockton in fourth and Russell Westbrook in fifth.

Of course, while Kendrick Perkins is a former player he played his entire career this century and was only six seasons into a 15-season career when Stephen Curry debuted in 2009-10, while the bulk of Magic Johnson's career took place when Perkins would have been too young to remember, or to properly fathom just how good he was. That's not, by any means, to discredit his opinion, but it does put him in the very extensive list of pundits whose preference for one player over another ties in with who they played with or against, or watched the most.

But as is always the case in these arguments which will never have a definitive answer, there is one thing that everyone, no matter what era they're from, can agree on – and that's that both Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry have revolutionized the game of basketball.