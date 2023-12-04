Legendary NBA big man Kevin Garnett does not believe that the Golden State Warriors are a playoff team this year.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a bit of a frustrating start to the young 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors currently sit with a disappointing record of 9-11, and although Curry has continued to play at an elite level in his Age 35 season, Golden State has had major struggles holding onto leads this season, including most recently a blown 20-plus point second half lead against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

One person who is not at all impressed by what the Warriors have been able to do, or unable to do, this season is none other than former Boston Celtics legendary power forward Kevin Garnett, who recently took to his KG Certified podcat (via SHOWTIME Basketball, per Peter Dewey of Ahn Fire Digital) with former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce to discuss the team's struggles so far this year.

“This is not a playoff team,” said Garnett of the Warriors, before adding that the Warriors are not even a play-in team. “I’m just watching teams get better than them.”

The Warriors have indeed looked a step slow at certain points thus far on the young campaign. Just this past week alone, the team relinquished two 20-plus point leads, first to the Sacramento Kings on the road, and then to the Clippers on Saturday in Los Angeles. It's certainly too early to panic just yet, especially considering the sustained greatness that Stephen Curry has displayed. However, it's safe to say that Golden State fans were hoping for a better opening act than this.