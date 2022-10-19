Klay Thompson apologizes to Ronnie 2K after ‘clown’ diss

Klay Thompson apologized to Ronnie 2K following the Golden State Warriors Opening Night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The two had previously been involved in a public beef, but Thompson clearly wants to move past it. Thompson shared his apology on his Instagram story late Tuesday night.

“I would like to apologize to @Ronnie2k,” Thompson wrote. “I was in my feelings about a fictitious rating and I took out my anger on him with trolling in the comments. Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro.”

Klay Thompson not only apologized, but used his platform to call out cyber-bullying.

Ronnie 2K attended the Warriors-Lakers Opening Night affair with a sign that read, “Klay you’re a 100 in my book.”

Klay Thompson had previously taken issue with his NBA 2K three-point rating. Thompson later called out ESPN for interviewing Ronnie 2K and referred to him as a ‘clown.’

But Thompson and Ronnie 2K both decided to take the higher road on Tuesday. Klay Thompson surely still believes his three-point rating should be higher on NBA 2K23, but he’s willing to make amends with Ronnie nonetheless.

Golden State took care of business against the Lakers on Opening Night, winning by a final score of 123-109. Thompson posted 18 points on 2-6 shooting from beyond the arc. The Warriors are looking to defend their 2021-2022 NBA Finals victory this season. With Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole leading the charge, the outlook is certainly bright for the Dubs.