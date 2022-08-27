This time last year, Klay Thompson was working hard to get back into game shape as he took the final steps of his rehab from a two-season injury hiatus. Despite some doubt as to whether or not he would be able to recapture his form prior to suffering two major injuries, the five-time All-Star proved all his naysayers wrong by helping the Golden State Warriors win their fourth championship in eight years.

Thompson is now back in the lab and as usual, he’s putting the work in to make sure that he’s ready for the season ahead (h/t TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter):

Klay Thompson is obviously not resting on his laurels. He’s just not that type. This man is as hard-working as they come. The fact that he successfully overcame not one, but two major injuries in the span of two years is a clear testament to this fact.

The Warriors are going to need Thompson to be in top form this coming season. It’s one thing to win a title. Defending the crown, however, is an altogether different monster. The Dubs are well aware of this fact. After all, they have done it in the past. Thompson himself is also familiar with this type of situation, and this is exactly why he knows what he needs to do to get ready.

Thompson suited up in just 32 games last year, and if he’s able to play a full season in 2022-23, then you can expect the Warriors to be a dominant force in the NBA yet again.