The Golden State Warriors are no longer the seemingly indestructible squad they used to be. But make no mistake about it; they are still a dangerous bunch, and Klay Thompson is here to remind everyone of that.
“I see Steph Curry. I see Draymond. I go home and check our playoff record,” Thompson when asked about his belief in the Warriors following the team's 127-104 humbling of the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night on the road (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Klay Thompson remains a big believer in the Warriors
Such a confidence claim from Thompson, however, may not be enough to dispel rumors about the Warriors' potential to trade him somewhere else ahead of Thursday's deadline. Thompson will be a free agent by the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, which means he could be playing his last year with the Warriors.
Against the 76ers, Thompson had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor and hit four of five attempts from behind the arc. Perhaps his getting out of a 3-point shooting slump with an efficient performance from long distance in the 76rs game has boosted his confidence in himself and the Warriors. Before Wednesday, Thompson was an atrocious 4-for-25 from the 3-point area across three games.
As a team, the Warriors are gaining momentum once again, as they have won their second game in a row and fourth in five outings.
Coming up for Thompson and the Warriors, who improved to 23-25 after the Sixers game, is a Thursday showdown on the road versus the Indiana Pacers.