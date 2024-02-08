Klay Thompson is not losing his confidence in the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are no longer the seemingly indestructible squad they used to be. But make no mistake about it; they are still a dangerous bunch, and Klay Thompson is here to remind everyone of that.

“I see Steph Curry. I see Draymond. I go home and check our playoff record,” Thompson when asked about his belief in the Warriors following the team's 127-104 humbling of the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night on the road (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Klay Thompson remains a big believer in the Warriors

Such a confidence claim from Thompson, however, may not be enough to dispel rumors about the Warriors' potential to trade him somewhere else ahead of Thursday's deadline. Thompson will be a free agent by the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, which means he could be playing his last year with the Warriors.

Against the 76ers, Thompson had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor and hit four of five attempts from behind the arc. Perhaps his getting out of a 3-point shooting slump with an efficient performance from long distance in the 76rs game has boosted his confidence in himself and the Warriors. Before Wednesday, Thompson was an atrocious 4-for-25 from the 3-point area across three games.

As a team, the Warriors are gaining momentum once again, as they have won their second game in a row and fourth in five outings.

Coming up for Thompson and the Warriors, who improved to 23-25 after the Sixers game, is a Thursday showdown on the road versus the Indiana Pacers.