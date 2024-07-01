It’s going to be really weird not seeing Klay Thompson in a Golden State Warriors uniform anymore.

Thompson's next team is not yet known but his time with the Warriors is coming to an end after 13 seasons, four championships and an endless amount of memories. The 34-year-old still has some juice left but is going to spend it on another team.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps said on The Hoop Collective that Thompson leaving the Warriors is akin to when Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics after he, too, felt disrespected by his team after being a major contributor to a championship.

“There’s so many parallels to 12 years ago when Ray Allen left the Celtics and went to the Miami Heat,” Bontemps said. “It's the exact same thing Ray Allen one of the great three-point shooters of all time: Hall of Fame shooting guard part of a big three, frustrated on a variety of levels with what was going on with his team, decides to leave for a rival team, acrimonious circumstances. That took a solid decade to clear up. I don't think the Klay one will take as long but this is sort of inevitably how these things go sometimes.”

Tim MacMahon mentioned one key difference between those moves is that there is a lot more “emotional equity” with Thompson and the Warriors. Allen was with Boston, his third NBA team, for just five seasons whereas Klay's stay with the Warriors, his only NBA team up to this point, was almost three times as long.

So, where’s Thompson going to go? The Warriors are open to a sign-and-trade that allows Thompson to join a team that’s over the cap. Three Western Conference teams are in the running for the veteran sharpshooter.

Klay Thompson could sign with Clippers, Mavericks, Lakers in free agency

One way the Thompson departure could be similar to Allen's is if he teams up with LeBron James. Allen set aside tough playoff matchups with James to join him on the Heat and now Thompson, whose Warriors clashed with James' Cleveland Cavaliers four times in the NBA Finals, could join the Lakers (who Golden State also faced in the playoffs before).

The front runner for Thompson has been rumored to be the Dallas Mavericks. Having Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to play off of would be nice, too. Although playing with that backcourt would mean that Thompson would have to play harder on defense, the fit with those two star creators would be great.

The Clippers would certainly like having Thompson's shooting alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden now that Paul George is joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Plus, having Leonard and new addition Derrick Jones Jr. would ease the concerns about Thompson's defense. Joining the Clippers or the Lakers would allow the LA native to go back home.

Klay Thompson leaves the breakup with the Warriors with plenty of other good places to go. For Golden State, they’re left to pick up the pieces after failing to land George. Their window of competing in the playoffs is just about done.