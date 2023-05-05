James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

A Stephen Curry stat which he’s managed just once prior in his illustrious career highlights the dominance of the Golden State Warriors in their Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the victory, Curry took just 12 shot attempts, well down on his usual numbers, while also dishing out 12 assists – including eight in the first half. That marked the second time in his career and the first time since 2014 that Curry had as many or more assists than field goal attempts in a playoff game.

The other occasion came in a first round clash with the New York Knicks when Curry went 5-12 from the field for 16 points, while dishing out 15 assists. The Warriors lost that game by two points.

Not so this time around. Curry was super efficient with his 12 shots, hitting seven of them and going 3-5 from deep en route to 20 points, but indicative of the variety of ways in which the Warriors can do damage, there was no great need for him to take any more, and he focused more on setting the table for teammates.

Partly that was because he only played 30 minutes courtesy of the drubbing the Warriors were giving the Lakers, but it was also a product of the efficiency of his fellow Warriors. Klay Thompson was the main example, needing just 18 shots for his 30 points and going 8-11 from three, but JaMychal Green was another with 15 points from nine shots.

Despite Curry being quiet – quiet being very much a relative term – by his standards from a scoring perspective, the Warriors wiped the floor with the Lakers, with an 84-47 run across the second and third quarters setting up a thumping 27-point win to tie the series at one-game apiece.

Stephen Curry is clearly the Warriors’ most dangerous offensive weapon, and will have a huge say in the outcome of this series. However, as he and the Warriors reminded us on Thursday night, the Chef is not the only one capable of cooking the Lakers.