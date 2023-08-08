Back in June, Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce beat Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a celebrity golf tournament.

Thompson recently hopped on the Podcast P with Paul George podcast and made an NBA Finals comparison to the golf tournament he played in a few months ago, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“Bro, I took the [celebrity golf tournament] so seriously. You can't account for the nerves and the crowd… I hadn't been that nervous since Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals.”

"Bro, I took the [celebrity golf tournament] so seriously. You can't account for the nerves and the crowd… I hadn't been that nervous since Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals." Klay Thompson wants a rematch with Kelce and Mahomes 😅 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/s8r3Etxocl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Klay Thompson, 33, has played ten years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Golden State Warriors franchise. He averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.8 turnovers, and 1.9 personal fouls per game across 69 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Washington State star shot the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 regular season — Klay Thompson's 87.9% free-throw percentage was tied for the second-highest of his pro career.

While Thompson had a great regular season with the Warriors, he struggled mightily during the team's second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson shot just 34.3% from the field for the series, and the Warriors were eliminated in six games.

Here's to hoping that Thompson will be motivated as ever during the 2023-24 regular season because of his lackluster play against the Lakers last spring. Don't be surprised if he has a red-hot start to the season shooting the ball from behind the three-point arc.