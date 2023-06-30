Travis Kelce delivered some electrifying commentary in his battle of Capital One's The Match with Patrick Mahomes, against NBA stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

After Kelce hit a fairway shot within a few yards of the pin, he celebrated for the camera. The round was full of trash talk between the leagues, and two-time Super Bowl Champ had plenty of chances to take jabs at the NBA guys.

“This is how we got here, right here. These soft hands baby. Soft hands!” Kelce exclaimed.

Thursday was the eight edition of The Match, which began back in 2018 when golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson went head to head. After a smashing success, it morphed into a recurring TV program over the next few years featuring celebrity athletes from other sports.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Charles Barkley are some of the other athletes and personalities that have joined in the fun over the last eight editions. Some have seen them partnered with other professional golfers, while others have been just the football players.

This time around, it was NFL vs NBA, with Super Bowl Champions Kelce and Mahomes taking on NBA stars Curry and Thompson. The production brought many of their team and league mates out, like Draymond Green and Von Miller, to add to the commentary and fanfare around the event.

Kelce and Mahomes went on to win The Match, defeating Curry and Thompson. The Chiefs duo were underdogs in the event, previously listed as +220 on the moneyline against the Warriors splash bros.

While the two duos may be listed as amateurs, they unleashed some very impressive shots, showing how their athletic ability transfers through the sporting world. It will be interesting to see the next steps the show takes in future events, given how successful these athlete cameos have been.