Jordan Poole wasn’t himself in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Considering Klay Thompson’s postgame assessment of his ankle injury, it seems like a minor miracle the defending champions’ dynamic guard was able to take the floor at all.

Addressing his teammate’s health status after the Warriors’ 114-106 loss to their Northern California rivals on Monday night, Thompson said the left ankle injury Poole suffered in the postseason opener has left him “playing with half a foot right now,” per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Poole was originally listed as questionable to play on Monday after spraining his left ankle while driving to the rim in Game 1. There was never much doubt he’d be available, though, given both stakes of the postseason and Poole’s consistent ability to play through pain and fatigue ever since he joined the Warriors.

Poole’s numbers in Game 2—four points, three rebounds and one assist on 1-of-7 shooting in just 15 minutes—pretty much speak for themselves. He fought hard defensively and threw himself into the defensive rebounding fray, but Poole had no juice off the bounce and little balance on his jumper, flinging up multiple helpless layup attempts and errant three-pointers.

The defending champions will surely be buoyed going forward by playing at Chase Center, where they were dominant throughout the regular season.

But the Warriors’ climb from an 0-2 hole to the Kings would be difficult enough even if Poole was fully healthy and playing at the peak he established during last year’s title run. As is, Poole’s diminished status is just yet another obstacle the Dubs will have to overcome to keep their dreams of repeating alive.

Game 3 tips off on Thursday night at Chase Center.