Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Klay Thompson has a warning for the NBA. With the Golden State Warriors turning a corner after much adversity, the rest of the league better be ready for better basketball from the Dubs.

The Warriors have won their third straight game on Sunday after destroying the Minnesota Timberwolves, 137-114. Klay credited Golden State for playing simple basketball in the victory that saw him, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole score over 20 points each.

After the game, Thompson also reflected on what the Warriors went through at the start of the season. The team really struggled early on, losing five straight games at one point and dropping to 3-7 in their first 10 games of the campaign. During that brutal stretch, plenty of people wrote them off and had doubts if they can still defend their 2021-22 NBA championship title.

For Thompson, that challenge really strengthened them. Now that they are above .500 again and playing better than ever, he believes there’s nowhere to go but up for the Warriors.

“Adversity is the best thing for a team. We had that early on. We have a lot of guys who thrive off the naysayers or those who say you cant do something. I think we are hitting our stride, but there is so much basketball left,” Thompson said of the team.

As Klay Thompson said, there are still several games left to be played and they cannot be too complacent with the mini-run they are having. But then again, he and the rest of the team have certainly given the Warriors faithful a reason to be optimistic on the outlook for the rest of the season.

It won’t be easy for sure, but the early struggles could be a blessing in disguise for Golden State.