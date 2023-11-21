Thompson was asked what it's like to play with Paul and praised the 12-time All-Star and first-time Warrior.

The Golden State Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak Monday night against the young and gritty Houston Rockets. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 20 points and has started to regain some of the mojo that has made him an All-NBA player.

Thompson's slump contributed to the Warriors' losing streak, but it was not the only factor. Chris Paul also struggled during the streak but has responded with back-to-back double-doubles, the latter of which came Monday night with a 15-point, 12-assist effort.

“Any time Chris Paul speaks, you must listen,” Thompson said, via Anthony Slater. “I actually watched the Redeem Team documentary last night. It was cool to see a young Chris get rookie hazed…Anytime he speaks and he sees something out there, we must apply it because he is a basketball savant.”

Paul was the second youngest player on the 2008 USA Olympic men's basketball team, one that also featured LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and 22-year-old Dwight Howard.

Despite his young status, Paul had three years of NBA experience under his belt. He played the third most minutes on the team and led the team in assists as the Americans went undefeated and won the gold medal.

Paul is now in his 19th NBA season and is still doing so well things he's done for his entire career as a pro. He's accepted a new role with the Warriors and it could help him win an NBA championship, something that has eluded Chris Paul to this point.