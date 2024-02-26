On Sunday evening, shooting guard Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors hit the hardwood at home against Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in perhaps the first true test of Golden State's recent run of success. Thompson was recently moved to the bench in favor of Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski by head coach Steve Kerr, and it appears that the move has paid dividends, as Thompson has looked much more like his old self in recent games.
That hot shooting continued on Sunday vs Denver, as Thompson poured in a whopping 16 points in the first quarter alone against Denver.
Needless to say, the good folks over on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, were going bananas after the scoring explosion.
Some noted that there is nothing quite like a Klay Thompson scoring outburst.
The team official account noted that Thompson needed only six minutes to reach the lofty scoring number.
Others pointed out that Thompson may have taken the decision to be moved to the bench as motivation, thus explaining his stellar play as of late.
In any case, the Warriors need Klay Thompson to keep performing at this level in order to have any chance of competing with teams in the upper echelon of the Western Conference come playoff time, where Golden State will more than likely have to win one or two Play-In games in order to even qualify for the big dance.
Still, when Thompson is rolling like he was on Sunday, it's borderline impossible to stop the Warriors.