Klay has a new outlook.

Star shooting guard Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have been rolling as of late, looking to make up ground in what has been a crowded Western Conference Playoff Picture so far this season. The Warriors most recently picked up a win against the Utah Jazz on the road, and Thompson has begun to look more and more like his old self after a rough start to the campaign.

Now, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is getting one hundred percent honest about the shift in attitude that Thompson has undergone in order to return to being the best version of himself.

“Klay is starting to reconcile everything that's happened…He's had a hard time these last couple years…Part of being effective later in your career is embracing and accepting those changes,” said Kerr, per 95.7 The Game on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via Willard & Dibs).

Thompson has indeed looked more comfortable out there in the last week or so, especially after he faced immense criticism from the Warriors fanbase for his perceived propensity to launch threes and simultaneoulsy shoot the Warriors out of games with his extremely unselective shot diet.

Now, though, it seems that Klay Thompson has elected to allow himself to take more of a back seat at times to star point guard Stephen Curry, who continues to play at a near MVP level despite turning 36 years of age next month.

The Warriors will next take the floor at home on Wednesday vs the Los Angeles Clippers.