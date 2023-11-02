Klay Thompson nailed a stepback game-winner over the Kings on Wednesday night, spurring a frenzy from the Warriors fanbase in the process.

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, whenever they come up against each other, never fail to deliver the excitement many have come to expect from two high-octane offenses that operate at breakneck pace. Despite not having the services of De'Aaron Fox due to an ankle injury, the Kings gave the Warriors hell for 48 minutes, requiring a Klay Thompson game-winner to bail out the Dubs for their fourth win of the season in five games.

Everyone in the stands expected the ball to go to Stephen Curry's hands; however, the Kings, thanks to Harrison Barnes' defense, were able to deny him the ball. But the Warriors had the other Splash Brother to go to at a pressing time of need, and he delivered. Thompson swished a stepback midranger over Davion Mitchell, giving the Dubs a one-point lead with 0.2 left on the clock, spurring a frenzy from Golden State's raucous fanbase in the process.

“Klay is clutch man 🔥,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Good Ol’ Klay Good Old times!! Flashbacks to hanging onto games till the very last minute, make that the very last second, make that the very last .02 second 😳😱👻🤩.”

Klay Thompson was only 5-14 from the field for the Warriors entering the final possession. But Thompson is one of the greatest shooters of all time; he never shies away from the moment. Whether he's shooting 1-11 or 10-13 from the field, he will be willing to let it fly when it matters most. It's this elite shooter's mindset that has gotten Thompson this far into his career.

As a result, the Warriors continue their dominance over the Kings, now winning five games in a row over them including two preseason games which they took more seriously than anyone had anticipated.

“Both Steph and Klay own the comical franchise called the Kings. Klutch Klay for the win,” one fan expressed. Another fan added, “Klay loves competing against the Kings and the Grizzlies.”

Now 4-1, the Warriors are off to a blazing start to the season, an incredible response after losing their season-opener against the Suns. Klay Thompson and company will look to keep it going when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Friday night.