There’s little doubt that Draymond Green will be the most controversial individual on opening night as the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Well, Russell Westbrook is going to be a close second, but Green’s headline-grabbing preseason fight with Jordan Poole made sure that the Dubs vet would take top honors in this regard.

Green was all smiles as he entered the Chase Center, though. He busted out an epic pre-game outfit, too, which is sure to turn heads wherever he goes (h/t NBA on Twitter):

Dray was definitely “looking like money” with that bright all-green suit. It’s great to see a huge smile on his face as the former Defensive Player of the Year looks to turn the page on what has been an eventful offseason for him.

Could Draymond Green also be sending a message here? Just this weekend, the Warriors shelled out $250 million to extend the deals of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. As expected, Dray was not able to secure a new deal as he enters the final two years of his current contract. Perhaps his “money suit” on opening night is a bit of a reference to this recent development? Either way, there is indeed some uncertainty surrounding Green’s future with the Warriors.

It goes without saying that a lot will be riding this season for Draymond Green, and all eyes will be on him and how he comes out on opening night against LeBron James and Co.