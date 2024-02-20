Curry had a truthful take on his basketball mortality after an eventful weekend.

The Golden State Warriors tip off the second half of the season against the Lakers on home Thursday and now Stephen Curry is setting the table for what should be an exciting finish to the season, and eventually his career in the NBA.

Curry offered sage advice for rising Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton after Sunday's All-Star Game. He also spoke about ending the Dubs' run ‘the right way' with co-stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

With the Warriors set to tangle with the Lakers on Thursday, Curry got real on his ‘basketball mortality.'

Curry's Eye-Opening Take on Career Arc

Curry had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds in his team's loss to the Eastern Conference on Sunday as part of an All-Star Game that NBA pundit Kendrick Perkins called 'embarrassing' for lack of effort.

The former Davidson Wildcats star is now 35 years old and entered the NBA in 2009-2010.

Curry spoke with ESPN's Malika Andrews and told her that he does think about the potential end of his NBA career but also does his best not to put any limitations on who he can be and what he can accomplish at his relatively advanced age among his contemporaries.

“It does remind you that this isn’t going to be around forever… It’s a reminder of how hard it is to be an All-Star every year. I feel like I got a little more left in me.” Steph Curry on his 10th All-Star appearance 🗣️ (via @malika_andrews)pic.twitter.com/NQRA6GvrWG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2024

Fans React to Poignant Curry Comments

Fans reacted to Curry's comments with respect and admiration.

“As much as I dislike the Warriors, I always find myself rooting for the great Steph Curry. Legend!” one fan said in response.

“Amazing,” another fan said.

“Such a pure guy” the same fan added in response to watching Curry's interview with Andrews.