Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has had his two-way contract converted into a standard contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Lamb will now be playoff-eligible, as the Warriors prepare themselves for yet another postseason run.

The move comes a week after Lamb played his 50th regular season game with the Warriors, the maximum number games that a player on a two-way contract is allowed to play for its parent team. Lamb has averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Warriors this season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

Interestingly enough, Lamb doesn’t appear to be popular within the Warriors fan base.

However, that appears to be less about what players think of Lamb as a player than growing dissatisfaction with the decision-making of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who is notorious for failing to give young and promising players such as Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody a consistent role. Lamb’s controversial off-the-court history may have something to do with that as well.

Going undrafted in 2020, Lamb was a two-time America East Player of the Year and led the Vermont Catamounts to three consecutive America East regular-season titles.

After the 2020 NBA Draft, Lamb signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons. He appeared in 13 games for the Pistons during the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. In Feb. 2021, Lamb was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for guard Dzanan Musa, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in the 21 contests that he appeared in.

The combo forward is not only an efficient scorer but a tenacious defender, qualities sure to appeal to a franchise trying to keep its dynasty alive.