The Golden State Warriors may have finally come back to earth after losing to the surprisingly competitive Brooklyn Nets, led by hard-nosed guard Dennis Schroeder who scored 31 points in a wild comeback win. After a scorching start–powered partly by Buddy Hield's fiery shooting–that propelled them to the top of the Western Conference, the Warriors are now 12-5. Meanwhile, after the Nets game, Warriors guard Moses Moody reflected on his limited role for the team despite Steve Kerr's focus on depth this season.

“That's not a luxury I've had through my career so, I've kind of had to figure out how to play,” Moody said, via 95.7 The Game on X, formerly Twitter. “Whatever happens, whatever the opportunity is. I kind of just deal with whatever.”

Warriors blow game to Nets

Despite the young shooting guard already having played three years in the NBA, his team still haven't found a consistent role for him, leading to a constant stream of trade rumors, including the failed Warriors trade for Lauri Markkanen in the offseason.

Once the trade died, he found himself buried in the bench, behind guys like Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, and new signing Kyle Anderson. Against the Nets, Moses Moody scored 15 points, but he only played 16 minutes.

From his position on the depth chart, it might be clear that the Warriors have no plan or clear role for the young guard, and it's a credit to him for staying even-keeled despite these circumstances.

Moreover, Steve Kerr tends to stick to certain lineups, even if it means benching other capable players.

For instance, several fans have complained about Kerr benching Jayson Tatum in the 2024 Olympics because his starting lineup of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant together with defensive big men like Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis worked all the way to the gold medal.

To be fair, championship coaches like Kerr tend to be stubborn about their lineups, daring his opponent to make him adjust his lineups.

Likewise, while Moses Moody re-signed with the Warriors, some rebuilding team out there might want to lure his services with the promise of a bigger role.

If he wants to get paid according to his perceived value, then he'd do well to listen to offers if they knock on his door.