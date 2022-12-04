By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Moses Moody has had an up-and-down season so far as he tries to navigate through his sophomore season with the Golden State Warriors.

He had one of his more productive outings on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. The swingman played 17 minutes, tallying 11 points and three triples to go along with some solid defense.

More impressive is the fact that he did so after being cut out from the rotation entirely. Moses Moody has played a total of just seven and a half minutes in the Warriors’ last five games but stayed ready for his opportunity and took advantage of it.

Moody was honest in that “it sucks” to be on the fringe part of the rotation – which has made things “more difficult” this season particularly because he’s much more prepared than he was as a rookie.

“Honestly, I would say it’s different,” said Moses Moody after the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Rockets on Saturday. “It’s different this year but more so because last year everything was new. I wasn’t positive about how prepared I was for everything. … Every time I’m getting out there, I’m trying to figure it out.

“But now I feel more so I know I’m ready. … I know I can stick with anybody out there.”

Moses Moody’s place in the Warriors’ bench rotations has waxed and waned as Steve Kerr tries to figure out a unit that works. As the team works out the kinks, Moody will have to continue to stay patient and maximize his opportunities as they come.