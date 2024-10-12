San Francisco won’t be the sole Bay Area city hosting events during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. The Golden State Warriors' former home in Oakland, the Oakland Arena (previously known as Oracle Arena), will also feature numerous festivities.

With the 2025 NBA All-Star Game fast approaching, scheduled for February 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco, Oakland Arena is preparing to host a series of exciting events in the week leading up to the main game. These festivities will help build the momentum as the basketball world focuses on the Bay Area for the annual showcase.

Some of the key events include the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 14, followed by the NBA All-Star Practice and NBA HBCU Classic on February 15. This action-packed week is sure to offer plenty of excitement and showcase both entertainment and athletic talent leading up to the main All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star events in the former Golden State Warriors Arena

“Our primary objective is to maximize the number of events in the Bay Area for All-Star week,” said Kelly Flatow, the NBA's executive vice president of global events, in a recent conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Oakland Arena stands out as a wonderful venue for this week, so our excitement is palpable for the mix of activities at both Chase Center and Oakland Arena,” Flatow continued.

Fans can also anticipate the Ultimate Fan Experience and a series of All-Star concerts at the Moscone Center and Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 14. Alongside these, there will be a range of other exciting events and activities happening throughout the Bay Area, making for a truly memorable All-Star Weekend.

While the marquee events of the weekend will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco, the decision to include Oakland in the festivities reflects the NBA's and the Warriors' efforts to keep the city involved since the team's move across the Bay. However, it might have made a bigger impact had the league opted to bring one of the more high-profile competitions to Oakland.

While this might seem like a minor gesture, it stands out in contrast to how other leagues have treated Oakland, particularly Major League Baseball. MLB has allowed Athletics owner John Fisher to pursue relocating the team, fostering a contentious relationship with the city.

Making the San Francisco Bay Area as a basketball destination

In comparison, the Warriors and the NBA appear to value the optics of keeping Oakland involved in their narrative, even if there's room for improvement. It’s far from perfect, but it’s a much better look than MLB’s ongoing debacle.

“The San Francisco Bay Area is a phenomenal destination for basketball enthusiasts and global visitors alike, providing a rich tapestry of experiences to enjoy during All-Star week. This event serves as a worldwide tribute to the game, and San Francisco has a storied history of hosting landmark global happenings, including several NBA Finals. We’re overjoyed to bring the NBA All-Star Game back after 25 years,” the NBA's executive vice president of global events continued.

“With this being a global celebration of basketball, we expect fans from all corners of the world to flock to the Bay Area to partake in the festivities,” said Flatow.

Since relocating to Chase Center in 2019, the Warriors have established the arena as a premier destination for major events, regularly hosting concerts and sporting showcases. The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend will only increase the spotlight on this modern venue, drawing even more attention to the arena and its vibrant community.