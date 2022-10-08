NBA World reacts to Draymond Green’s apology after Jordan Poole punch

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has finally broken his silence regarding his punching incident involving Jordan Poole. Naturally, however, the whole NBA world is divided as fans share mixed reactions to his statement.

Green made headlines recently after it was revealed he “struck” Poole during practice. A couple of days later, a video of the incident emerged, showing the veteran forward approaching the youngster and bumping chests. Poole pushed back Green, to which Dray responded by launching a punch that clearly hit the sharpshooter.

The video went viral, eventually causing Green to be on the receiving end of massive backlash. It was a really ugly look made worse by the fact that someone from the Warriors leaked the video that should have been kept internally in the first place.

On Saturday, Green opened up about the incident and apologized, noting that he has caused a “huge embarrassment not only for myself” but for Poole and his family, as well as the Warriors.

After seeing Green’s apology, though, fans shared their thoughts on the matter. Some couldn’t help but wonder what would have Green done had it not for the video being leaked to the public.

Without the video Draymond doesn’t care — Steve_Lion (@BullsNut) October 8, 2022

Ok understandable! However, did Draymond Green feel sorry because the video leaked? What if there was no video? As far as I'm concerned, there was some intent in that punch! — Shape158Shifter (@shapeshifter158) October 8, 2022

Others also took issue with his comments about the Jordan Poole punching incident, with many taking note of what they deem as lack of sympathy from Draymond Green.

Draymond Green got in some bullshit with a teammate and then said hurt people hurt people?? That’s some shit you say trying to show empathy towards others, not a defense for yourself. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/3xWOpdPpto — NBKay (@KateeForbis) October 8, 2022

First thing I thought when I saw that video was “jeez, Jordan Poole’s family is going to be very embarrassed”. — Jan Koller (@Jan_Koller15) October 8, 2022

For what it’s worth, some fans seem to not care about the situation. Just like the sentiments of most NBA players regarding the issue, it shouldn’t have been publicized in the first place and that the media shouldn’t have been allowed to feast on it.

Once again, another incident the public and media did not need to know…. #DraymondGreen — Von Khafre (@VonKhafre) October 8, 2022

Others played down the situation as well, with a few praising Green for taking accountability and not hiding after he messed up big time.

Time for healing. But gotta say it did create a lot of hilarious memes. — Dreamzville (SusieQ aka Colleen Crawford) (@Dreamzville) October 8, 2022

I feel like it was more like a big brother and little brother fight. Nothing too serious. — John Fernandez (@YoungJayy512) October 8, 2022

It remains to be seen how the Warriors will move forward after the incident, though it will certainly be a situation that a lot of people will keep their eyes on.