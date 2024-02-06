That is such a dangerous hit from Nic Claxton to Brandin Podziemski...

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton's dirty hit on Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski sparked outrage among the fanbase on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter of the game, Podziemski fought for the rebound and beat Claxton for the ball. As the youngster tried to score, an upset Claxton hit him from behind and swung his right arm towards the face of the Warriors guard, causing him to fall.

Nets center Nic Claxton was ejected with a flagrant 2 after this hard foul on Brandin Podziemski. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/R5Sd5vLEHa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2024

Upon review of the incident, Claxton was assessed with a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

Naturally, Warriors fans didn't hold back in expressing their disappointment and anger over the incident. After all, it could have been dangerous with the way Brandin Podziemski fell after Nic Claxton hit and slightly pushed him down.

“This shouldn't be a debate. Textbook flagrant. If I was going to explain it to someone, this is what I’d use. Suspend him. You would if it was Draymond. I don’t care how frustrated you are, you can’t throw a guy to the ground. Slam the ball down it something,” a commenter wrote.

“As he should have been…dude got outplayed by a rook and thought this was the best move…he a bum for this…” an angry fan added.

Another disappointed Warriors supporter said, “That's definitely a flagrant. Like wtf?”

The good thing is that Claxton was promptly punished for it. While some other NBA fans expressed belief that the action didn't warrant a Flagrant 2 and automatic ejection, it's not really a surprise why it was called as such since the league is really cracking down on such actions.