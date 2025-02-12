The Golden State Warriors were able to get their big fish at the trade deadline in Jimmy Butler, and things have been going well since they acquired him. It took a lot of work for Butler to get the Warriors, and they ended up signing him to a two-year extension. That means the Warriors have a lot of money tied into the big three of Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, but they've shown they're not afraid to spend money.

That was the vibe that Joe Lacob gave when asked about the future of Jonathan Kuminga, who is set to be given a new contract at the end of the season. Lacob was confident in his answer when asked if they would do what it takes to keep Kuminga.

“Absolutely,” Lacob said. “One hundred percent. Are you kidding me? I love that guy. We love him.”

Kuminga could have signed a contract extension before this season, but he and the Warriors seemed to be far apart on the details, and now he's betting on himself to get the deal he wants at the end of the year. With Kuminga missing some time due to injury, how he plays when he comes back will be important when the two sides sit at the table at the end of the season and discuss a deal.

Warriors loving Jimmy Butler's fit on team

Jimmy Butler fit in seamlessly with the Warriors, and he's making life easier for his teammates, including Stephen Curry. After their win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Curry shared what Butler has been able to do for him and the team.

“Every possession doesn’t feel as hard,” Curry said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Head coach Steve Kerr has another piece in his arsenal, and he's also enjoying the ways that Butler has been able to fit in.

“It has been absolutely seamless, and it's because of Jimmy's IQ,” Kerr said. “I'm most impressed with his passing. His passing changes everything. The skill, the strength, the ability to get to the free-throw line. And in the end, it goes beyond that. Just his presence out there.”

The Warriors have a lot of ground to gain with half of the season still left to play, and there's a chance that they can continue to climb the standings. If Butler keeps playing the way he is, the Warriors can get back to how they were playing at the beginning of the season.