The Golden State Warriors are entering a transitionary period during the 2024 offseason. The Warriors lost the services of legendary shooting guard Klay Thompson after he departed for the Dallas Mavericks. Nevertheless, Golden State retains stout leadership with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Green is known to admire his longtime rival and friend LeBron James. Green made an admission about the Lakers star that will catch fans' attention.

When asked what player Green would like to play with that he has not so far, his answer was simple: “LeBron James,” Green replied to ESPN at the 2024 ESPYS.

Draymond Green and LeBron James shared several battles when the Warriors faced the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for four years in a row. Green's Dubs won three of the four matchups, but he held a lot of respect for James. The veteran Golden State forward has praised James on numerous occasions and even defended him in some instances.

In May, Green blasted sports commentator Skip Bayless for his excessive criticism of James.

“The biggest hater outside the NBA is Skip Bayless, for sure…I hope I give him a soundbite for his show because it’s dying…For instance, like, there's nothing [LeBron James] has done to give you something to hate on every single day,” Green said, via The Big Podcast.

Green expressed that Skip Bayless's criticism of James can go overboard. While it is not always warranted, the attention the Lakers forward receives is understandable due to his elite star power. Both James and Green will continue to be under the spotlight, especially with the pivotal period their franchises are entering.

Can Draymond Green, Warriors win another chip?

Losing Klay Thompson to the Mavericks hurt the Dubs. Yet, they will not stop trying to bring another championship to the Bay Area, and they should have the tools to make a push. Despite being 36 years old, Stephen Curry remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. Moreover, Draymond Green may not produce at the same level he used to, but he is still important to the Warriors' success.

Curry spoke highly of Green after the forward's return to the lineup after suspension following Golden State's March 30th win over the Charlotte Hornets.

“It was important, we need him,” Curry said of Green. “I said it last game. For us to try to finish the season strong and give ourselves the best shot not only in the standings, but with the way that we're playing and the energy that's building up towards hopefully being in the play-in. We just want an opportunity and he's a huge part of that. Need him on the floor.”

Golden State needs the leadership, playmaking, and stout defensive presence of Green to combat other talented teams. In his 12th season, Green averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game. The veteran forward still has plenty left to give to a Dubs team looking to add another title to their resume.

Can Golden State avenge their subpar 2023-24 season and make a deep run in 2025?