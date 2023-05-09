A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 4 on Monday night was a huge occasion for Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors veteran got the nod to start ahead of Kevon Looney in this one with Dubs head coach Steve Kerr looking for an injection of energy in their must-win matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As it turns out, Payton may have been a little bit too hyped for his own good. So much so, that there’s some suspicion that the Warriors guard ended up throwing up — and keeping it all in his mouth while remaining on the court:

Gary Payton Jr throws up on the floor but saves it all in his mouth. Talent. pic.twitter.com/DwYA0LqXwb — Darren Hupke – Writes about retro games (@darrenhupke) May 9, 2023

As you can see in the video, it looks like Payton’s mouth was full as he was trying to put up some defense against the Lakers. However, as soon as the possession was over, GP2 quickly exited the court to rush back to the locker room. Presumably, the Warriors vet got rid of all the puke in his mouth before returning to the bench shortly after.

That’s disgusting and totally impressive at the same time. It’s no easy task holding your own vomit inside your mouth — in a massive NBA Playoffs game, no less. Kudos to Gary Payton II here for a job well done, I guess?

Whatever the case may be, the good news here is Payton was fine after this rather untoward incident. The Warriors need him to be at his best in this one as they look to even out this series on LA’s own home floor.