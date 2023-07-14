Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is enjoying his offseason to the utmost degree while his organization goes through a transformation. Curry is enjoying it so much that when playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, he poured and took some shots with fans in attendance, reports Fox 40's Kirsten Moran-Kellar.

Steph Curry was pouring fans some shots and taking them himself at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe 🥃🥃 (via @kirstenlizmoran)pic.twitter.com/a7a8sZtg3a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

Stephen Curry can be seen going down the line and pouring shots for a bunch of excited fans eager to drink with the NBA star. The clip ends with a collective cheers and shots going down, including a smooth pull from Curry.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is yet another instance of seeing Curry on the golf course this offseason; it has become rather clear that Curry is very talented on the links and it is definitely his second favorite sport behind basketball. In terms of his mental health, Curry most likely loves to spend his offseason days on the course and get a rest from the grind of the regular season.

Despite the time spent golfing, Stephen Curry is undoubtedly paying attention to all of the moves that the Warriors have been making this offseason. It all started with the departure of Bob Myers, and new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr came in and took the job with a splash; he traded disgruntled guard Jordan Poole and picks for NBA veteran Chris Paul, pairing two future NBA Hall of Fame guards together in Paul and Curry.

Curry is going to continue to enjoy the golf course and all of the fans coming out to watch him play in the meantime. Once the NBA season begins, expect Curry to lock back in and begin another quest for an NBA Finals ring.