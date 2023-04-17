Rapper and music producer E-40 recently made headlines when the Golden State Warriors superfan was kicked out of his seat during the Warriors’ Game 1 loss to the Sacramento Kings in their playoff series. A longtime attendee of countless Warriors games, it’s been the first of such incidents for the “Choices” artist and now, he’s receiving support from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Being front-and-center as a Warriors fan in a hostile Kings home arena comes with its territory as there’s bound to be light trash-talking between players and fans alike. However, it seems as though the heckling reached a boiling point when E-40 decided to engage with those who were harassing him.

Here’s more video context from the E-40 incident with the women at Kings game in question: https://t.co/FYxQsm265d — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 16, 2023

The rapper was kicked out of his seat by Kings event staff and claimed that his ejection was due to “racial bias” against him and the handling of the situation. Both fans of the Warriors and fans of E-40 have teamed up in protecting the rapper’s good name. He’s never had an incident like this in the many games he’s attended in the past, so it must have been something serious that caused the situation to escalate quickly. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the Warriors squad seem to be showing their support for the diehard fan and trying to make light of the situation.

The Warriors are blasting E-40 post shootaround. Klay Thompson yelled “turn that E-40 up!” while Steph Curry was dancing on the other end of the court. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 17, 2023

E-40 has made the decision not to attend Game 2 amid the scandal, but there’s a solid chance we see him sitting courtside when the series shifts back to Golden State. There’s no question that if that’s the case, we should hear some E-40 tracks being played during Game 3 and Game 4 of the series in Oakland. The Warriors will face off against the Kings for Game 2 on April 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on TNT.