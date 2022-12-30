Steph Curry has received a lot of hardware in his legendary NBA career. The Golden State Warriors superstar has won four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one NBA Finals MVP. He’s also been named MVP of the All-Star Game and twice won the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star weekend. There’s a case to be made Curry’s gaudiest accomplishment is being voted as one of the league’s 75 greatest players of all-time, too.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Curry’s case of trophies, rings and commemorative jackets has grown a bit overcrowded. His chest of awards was so packed to the brim, in fact, that Curry lost track of a more obscure one: The trophy commemorating him leading the league in free throw percentage during the 2017-18 season.

Enter Ryan Channels, a sports memorabilia collector and Curry super-fan who happened to come across the lost trophy during a routine card deal. He returned it to the Warriors’ franchise player at Chase Center on Wednesday, during short-handed Golden State’s win over the Utah Jazz.

Curry expressed his appreciation for Channels’ efforts on Twitter.

“Appreciate the help getting the hardware back 🙌🏽,” he replied to Channels.

Curry was in line to win another trophy before going down with a left shoulder subluxation in a December 14th loss to the Indiana Pacers, putting his case for a third MVP award on hold. Rest assured that he’ll re-join Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and company as a frontrunner for basketball’s highest individual honor upon returning to the floor, hopefully within a couple weeks.

Regardless, Curry now needs to create some extra space in his trophy room.