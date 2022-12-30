By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Steph Curry has received a lot of hardware in his legendary NBA career. The Golden State Warriors superstar has won four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one NBA Finals MVP. He’s also been named MVP of the All-Star Game and twice won the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star weekend. There’s a case to be made Curry’s gaudiest accomplishment is being voted as one of the league’s 75 greatest players of all-time, too.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Curry’s case of trophies, rings and commemorative jackets has grown a bit overcrowded. His chest of awards was so packed to the brim, in fact, that Curry lost track of a more obscure one: The trophy commemorating him leading the league in free throw percentage during the 2017-18 season.

Enter Ryan Channels, a sports memorabilia collector and Curry super-fan who happened to come across the lost trophy during a routine card deal. He returned it to the Warriors’ franchise player at Chase Center on Wednesday, during short-handed Golden State’s win over the Utah Jazz.

I was doing a card deal here locally and got a lead on @StephenCurry30’s lost trophy from his 17-18 free throw percentage champ! I tracked it down and with the help of some of my best friend in the hobby and just genuinely great people we got it back to Steph last night! So happy pic.twitter.com/Rj7DfPuolt — Ryan Channels (@TheCurryVault) December 30, 2022

Curry expressed his appreciation for Channels’ efforts on Twitter.

“Appreciate the help getting the hardware back 🙌🏽,” he replied to Channels.

Curry was in line to win another trophy before going down with a left shoulder subluxation in a December 14th loss to the Indiana Pacers, putting his case for a third MVP award on hold. Rest assured that he’ll re-join Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and company as a frontrunner for basketball’s highest individual honor upon returning to the floor, hopefully within a couple weeks.

Regardless, Curry now needs to create some extra space in his trophy room.