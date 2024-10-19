The Golden State Warriors will wrap up their preseason on Friday evening against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they won't have Stephen Curry on the floor.

The franchise star sprained his finger again in practice earlier in the week and won't play here, per Kendra Andrews. However, Curry is expected to play in the season opener next Wednesday against the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, via Dave McMenamin.

This isn't a huge deal considering the Lakers are also sitting their stars, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While it's not ideal that Steph re-aggravated his finger injury, the fact that he'll play next week is all that matters. He initially suffered the injury against the Sacramento Kings earlier in the preseason.

The Warriors guard played on Tuesday night in a win over the Lakers, scoring 16 points and dishing out six assists. He also had five rebounds. Golden State is a perfect 5-0 in preseason action.

Head coach Steve Kerr admitted last Friday that he was worried when Curry sustained the injury, but the X-rays were clean:

“Always,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports. “Steph is Steph, so. I was assured at halftime that he was fine. X-rays were negative. It was anything too concerning.

“But, yeah, you always get nervous when he gets hurt.”

Steph didn't play the second half in that contest as a precaution. The veteran had another impressive campaign in 2023-24, posting averages of 26.4 points, 5.1 dimes, and 4.5 boards. Curry also had a summer to remember, helping Team USA win a gold medal at the Summer Olympics. He was the star of the show for the Americans, dominating in every game, including a massive performance in the final against France.

Curry's health will be crucial to just how far the Warriors will go in 2024-25 after disappointingly missing the playoffs in '23-24 for the second time in four seasons.