Stephen A. Smith took a shot at Steve Kerr while responding to Draymond Green about his recent Warriors' Stephen Curry comments.

Stephen A. Smith previously made eye-opening comments about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's leadership that led to a recent response from Draymond Green.

Green admitted to being “pissed” about criticism being thrown in Curry's direction. Smith responded to Green on Tuesday during an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, via ClutchPoints.

“Did you hear me say that Steph Curry was a bad leader? The answer is no,” Smith said. “Draymond Green, that is false. That is not true. But Draymond Green, you ain't the one I'm pissed at. It's that damn Steve Kerr. Because that man goes in front of microphones and cameras and talks about how disgusted he was that folks was talking about the leadership.

“I give Draymond credit, at least he had the courage to say my name. Because Draymond has courage… I respect that. Steve Kerr didn't do that.”

Smith also denied questioning Curry's leadership. Regardless of what Smith meant, he certainly took a shot at Steve Kerr with these recent comments.

What did Warriors' Steve Kerr say in the first place?

Following Smith's original comments about Curry, Kerr spoke to the media and seemingly called Smith out, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. However, as Smith mentioned, Kerr didn't use his name.

“Steph is as good of a leader as I’ve been around,” Kerr said. “The guy is an amazing human being… For anybody to question Stephen Curry’s leadership, it’s actually kind of sickening to me… It was disgusting.”

Of course, Kerr was always going to defend Curry. That's something he's expected to do as the Warriors head coach. Smith didn't appreciate his comments being referred to as “disgusting”, however.

It will be intriguing to see if Kerr, Curry, or Green respond to Smith once again. He obviously has caught their attention recently, and the last thing Golden State needs right now is more frustration amid their disappointing 2023-24 season so far.