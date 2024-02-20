Stephen A. Smith is looking for this Warriors veteran to step up with the stretch run looming.

It has been a topsy-turvy 2023-24 season for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors, thanks to their incredible dynastic run over the past decade or so, have set some lofty expectations for themselves that they haven't quite reached for this current campaign. Even though their output on the hardwood has perked up as of late, they remain at the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings, putting them in a precarious position in the playoff race.

Still, their uptick in performance as of late is a promising sign that the Warriors as we know them aren't yet on life support. But for noted pundit Stephen A Smith, he's looking for this one player to rise to the occasion to supplement the emergence of youngsters such as Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, both of whom have played a huge role in stabilizing the Dubs after a rough midseason stretch.

“Jonathan Kuminga has elevated his level of play… Defensively, [the Warriors have] really stepped up… If Klay Thompson finds his shot again with Steph Curry playing the way he’s playing… It changes everything,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Indeed, Stephen A Smith is right in that Klay Thompson might be the biggest swing variable that could decide just how far the Warriors go this season. Thompson has grabbed headlines for most of the campaign for his decline in play and his belated acknowledgment of his new reality.

Thompson's decline has gotten to the point where the Warriors coaching staff decided, on some occasions, to keep the other Splash Brother off the court during crunch time. And now, the 34-year old shooting guard has even come off the bench — doing so for the first time in 12 years last week against the Utah Jazz.

Still, Klay Thompson, as inconsistent as he has been, has shown signs of life. In his first game as the Warriors' sixth man, Thompson proceeded to drop 35 points, showing that he still has some gas left in the tank. Now, the Warriors will be hoping that the veteran sharpshooter finds a way to achieve some semblance of consistency so he could help the team's hopes of being one of the most dangerous lower-seeds in playoff history.