The Golden State Warriors are opening their 2024-25 NBA season against the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State is on a mission to make a deep playoff run after missing the postseason for the first time since 2021 in the spring of 2024. Veteran star point guard Stephen Curry is ready to go for the new campaign, and he caught attention with his pregame look on Wednesday evening.

Curry showed up at the Trail Blazers' arena sporting a sharp khaki-colored outfit with some stylish boots and looked focused with his headphones on, as shown by the Warriors' X (formerly Twitter) account:

Curry's outfit was not the only thing that got fans buzzing:

“Lock In! #DubNation,” Curry posted on X before the game.

Warriors supporters took Curry's pregame activity as an encouraging sign for things to come during the 2024-25 season:

“His second UNANIMOUS MVP season begins tonight,” one fan commented.

“WELCOME BACK GOAT,” another fan added.

“Already been, 5th ring, running through the West let's go”!” another added.

Stephen Curry is entering his 16th season with the Warriors in 2024-25. The 36-year-old comes off a 2023-24 season with averages of 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on a 40.8 three-point shooting clip.

Curry faces a tall task in his new campaign, as he is no longer playing with former franchise shooting guard Klay Thompson. The Warriors completed a sign-and-trade that sent Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 offseason. Nevertheless, Curry retains strong support.

Fellow NBA champion and longtime teammate Draymond Green is returning to the lineup after an eventful season. Green's experience and leadership will be vital if Golden State wants to get over the hump. In addition, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney look to continue their efforts to help the squad.

The Warriors want to start the season 1-0 with a hopeful win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. With Curry and the rest of the team locked in, they can get it done.