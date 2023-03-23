Like many within the Warriors organization, Stephen Curry is liking what he’s seeing from Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga enjoyed a starring role in the Warriors’ road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 22 points in addition to three rebounds, one assist and two steals.

The two-way Warriors prospect also did a very good job defending Mavs star Luka Doncic as despite the latter scoring 30 points, he did so on 27 shots and 2-of-10 shooting from downtown while he also recorded five turnovers.

It marked yet another impressive performance from Kuminga with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gushing over his recent form. Curry was also impressed and believes the Congolese native is now getting comfortable playing with the team.

“He’s showing his ability was a two-way guy,” Curry said (via Heavy). “Being comfortable out there, taking on the challenge defensively and also finding his spots offensively. Cutting. Using his athleticism. He knocked down two threes in the first half, I think. So, just to know he’s just getting more comfortable as time goes on with what we’re asking him to do defensively, and him finding his sweet spots in our system.

“I hope he’s having fun doing it as well because it’s obviously showing up in the statute and helping us win, but it’s also – that eye test says that he looks comfortable out there. So, that means a lot.”

The Warriors have now won two road games in a row and currently sit in sixth in the Western Conference with a 38-36 record. They are one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves who occupy the first play-in spot.