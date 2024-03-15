In a huge move for both college sports and brand partnerships, Stephen Curry's Curry Brand has signed its first-ever NIL deal with a college athlete, bringing South Carolina women's basketball standout freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley into its fold.
The multi-year agreement not only positions Fulwiley as an ambassador for Curry Brand but also sets her up for starring roles in marketing campaigns, footwear launches and the creation of player-exclusive colorways alongside the brand's design team. As Curry Brand's first college athlete ambassador at an Under Armour school, Fulwiley will don Curry Brand footwear.
Fulwiley was a key player in leading the Gamecocks as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Her signing with Curry Brand, a subsidiary of Under Armour, further cements her rising status in college basketball. It's a fitting continuation of her relationship with the Curry and Under Armour family, having worn the brand's logo as a South Carolina athlete and previously played for Team Curry, an AAU team sponsored by Stephen Curry himself.
Stephen Curry, an avid supporter of Fulwiley, expressed his admiration for her game, highlighting her playing style and tie-ins with the Under Armour family. Fulwiley's achievements on the court, including averaging 11.8 points per game, amassing 72 assists and 52 steals this season, and making history as the first freshman in South Carolina's program to earn SEC Tournament MVP honors.
“She has a unique style and flow to her game that I don’t think many people have seen in a long time,” Curry said in a statement, per Pete Nakos of On3. “There are just so many great tie-ins to the Under Armour family, and partnering with her and Curry Brand is such a special opportunity. I’m humbled that she is now a part of the family.”
South Carolina's coach, Dawn Staley, praised Fulwiley's generational talent and approach to the game, highlighting the mutual growth and learning occurring between player and coach.
“MiLaysia is a generational player, an artist who is expanding her understanding of how to marry all aspects of her game every day,” Dawn Staley said. “We are learning things from each other about how to maximize her game, and it has been incredible to work with her on that process.”