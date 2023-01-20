There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of the first half of Thursday night’s game in Beantown against the Boston Celtics.

It was the fifth time that Stephen Curry had made a shot from at least 45 feet out, which also meant that he’s not tied with Zach Randolph and Jamal Crawford for most such made shots in the NBA, at least since the 1996-97 season (via ESPN Stats & Info)

When it comes to draining shots from the perimeter, it’s becoming more and more difficult to argue against the case of Stephen Curry — if there is even a debate about it. He is the all-time leader in threes made with already over 3,200 triples in his career. Curry still has a number of good years left in him, so he should be able to add hundreds more to that record.

The Warriors defeated Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals and again when the two teams met for the first time this season last December.