Warriors star Steph Curry explained how Thunder big Chet Holmgren once crossed him up at his own basketball camp

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has done his share of crossing opponents up. But the Warriors star recently talked about when Oklahoma City Thunder big-man Chet Holmgren did the same to him at his basketball camp:

Chet and Steph in 2019🔥time fly's man 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/z0J361Jayy — TopOFGame (@topofgame2986) November 4, 2023

As you can see above, Holmgren hit Steph with right-to-left cross before switching back right with a behind-the-back dribble. Not bad for an at-the-time 17-year-old big man.

Holmgren, a star for Gonzaga, was drafted second overall by the Thunder in 2022. He missed his entire first season after breaking his foot in a pro-am game over the summer.

Curry's comments came after the Warriors outlasted the Thunder 141-139 in their NBA in-season tournament matchup. For Holmgren, going up against Curry was a full-circle moment:

“It's a cool first full-circle moment I guess you could call it, going to his camp however many years ago it was, and now being in the league with him and playing and competing, you know, that's what it's all about,” the electric rookie continued.

“I want to go out there and compete against these dudes and they want to do the same. So, it's great. They're up 1-0 on us, and we just gotta continue to get better for when we see them down the line.”

Holmgren had 24 points for the Thunder, compared to Curry's 30. Thunder fans were livid after the controversial ending to the game, with Curry hitting game-winning layup with less than a second left on the clock. It appeared that Draymond Green touched the rim as Curry made his shot, prompting a basket interference call.

Upon further review, however, the officials ruled that there was no goaltending or interference of sorts–thereby counting Curry's shot and giving the Warriors the win.