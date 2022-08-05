Long live the Petty King. Asked what games of one-on-one with any of the 26 elite prep basketball players convened at Curry Camp in San Francisco this week would look like, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry couldn’t help but evoke Mike James.

“It’s all bad for them, all bad for them…even as one-dimensional as I am,” he said, laughing. “I’m petty, though. I’m so petty!”

Curry, of course, was referencing the ridiculous recent take of James that he’s more “one-dimensional” shooter offensively than a true all-court playmaker. The longtime journeyman made his incendiary comments on the Players Choice podcast.

“Steph, like how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kind of one-dimensional at times if that makes sense,” James said. “…He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot and for a point guard that kind of bothers me.”

James, to be clear, goes on to admit that Curry indeed scores off the dribble—he obviously watched the NBA Finals, when the reigning Finals MVP torched the Boston Celtics in isolation—and even calls him a “superstar.” He also clarifies his critique as “nitpicking,” a necessarily evil of debating “top-five” players.

Unsurprisingly, James’ qualifying nuance has largely been absent from the torrent of headlines generated by his remarks. It’s not like you can blame Warriors fans for taking such umbrage at them, though. Dub Nation is notoriously protective of Curry, and the notion his game relies almost solely on long-range jump-shooting has never been more outdated in wake of his epic Finals performance.

Curry shot 50% on his 13.0 drives per game against Boston, according to NBA.com/stats. He was far more efficient than Jayson Tatum as a penetrator, and even creased the paint slightly more often than Jaylen Brown. How’s that for one-dimensional?

Curry admitted after winning his fourth title that doubts about Golden State’s championship viability last season helped fuel him toward another crowning achievement. While flaming James’ absurd criticism of Stephen Curry, Warriors fans should take solace in knowing the Petty King never forgets.

