At this point, there's no doubt that Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. The way that the Golden State Warriors superstar shattered Ray Allen's all-time three-point record last season is a clear testament to that fact.

Even the great Jerry West is a true believer in Steph and how he's literally changed the game with his unbridled shooting prowess. West spent many years watching Curry evolve into who he is today during the 85-year-old's tenure as an executive for the Warriors. Throughout this time, the Los Angeles Lakers icon came to the conclusion that Curry has had an undeniably immense impact on the game:

“He's just a fantastic person. Oh my god, what a great guy,” West said on a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “… He's got that unique skill that has changed that game a lot and the more they emphasize it, the more these young kids you're talking about, per their parents pushing them in that direction. And don't kid yourself, parents do this.”

As Jerry West said, Stephen Curry has played the game in such a way that his legacy will last decades after he retires. Kids will continue to emulate his style of play, to the point that — as West pointed out — the next Steph Curry could be practicing his shot in his own backyard as we speak:

“Steph Curry, he will be here forever,” West continued. “And there'll be somebody who comes along that will shoot the ball like him. There will be.”