Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry performed probably the wildest goal celebration for a golf hole-in-one. While the hole-in-one is already a highlight reel in itself, it was how Curry reacted to the shot that stole the show.

Curry hit the money ball in the par-3 Hole 7 of the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada during the second round of the American Century Championship on Saturday. However, after striking from 152 yards, Curry ran to the hole as if he's a soccer star who scored the game-winner at the death or Usain Bolt celebrating too early like his 2008 Olympic run.

As the Associated Press (AP) describes it, “Curry… ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air, and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.”

The Warriors superstar tweeted the hole-in-one and the ensuing celebration with his golf glove that was signed to signify his ace.

Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe. That’s✌🏽@acchampionship @callawaygolf pic.twitter.com/8Nzlznf9EL — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2023

“I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day — for a good reason, though,” Curry said in an interview with NBC Sports.

In a separate interview with AP, Curry said, “That was wild. It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of blackout.”

Stephen Curry currently leads the American Century Championship with 50 points, three clear of Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski. In a scoring rule different from the usual golf game, pars are worth one point, birdies three, and eagles — like what Curry did — six.