The Golden State Warriors will play the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. However, will Stephen Curry and Draymond Green play in the game?

Stephen Curry, who did not play in the Warriors' 108-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, is expected to be available as the Warriors hope to bounce back on Monday night. The Warriors are still dealing with injury concerns, though.

Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain), Gary Payton II (left calf strain) and Brandin Podziemski (right abdominal injury management) have all been ruled out. Draymond Green, who is dealing with an illness, is also listed on the injury report.

Here is everything we know about Curry and Green's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Raptors.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green's injury statuses for Warriors vs. Raptors game

As mentioned, Curry is expected to be available as he is not listed on the injury report. Green is listed as questionable due to the aforementioned illness, per the NBA injury report.

Curry's expected return is going to be important as Golden State looks to earn a win on Monday in a road clash. The Warriors are set to enter the game with a 19-19 record, as they are tied for 10th in the Western Conference standings. Following a strong start to the year, Golden State has struggled in recent action.

In order to make a serious run, they will need Curry and Green healthy on a consistent basis.

The Raptors, meanwhile, are just 8-31 overall. Toronto is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, only leading the Washington Wizards. It has been a forgettable season for the Raptors, but an upset at home is certainly not out of the question.

When it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is yes for Curry and maybe for Green.