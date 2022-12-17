By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It’s official: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are now the worst team on the road this 2022-23 season.

With the Warriors losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and the Orlando Magic beating the Boston Celtics away from home, the Dubs have dropped to the bottom when it comes to their road record. Orlando is 2-11 on away games, while Golden State is 2-14 for a 12.5 percent winning rate.

The Warriors only road wins so far this season came against the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, with Houston being the worst team in the West and Minnesota just 0.5 games ahead of the Dubs in the win-loss standings.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, their short-term outlook isn’t looking good with their best player expected to be out for weeks. Stephen Curry, who missed Friday’s showdown with the Sixers, is projected to miss the next three to four weeks due to the shoulder injury he sustained last Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry’s injury won’t require surgery, but he will need time before he can return.

The Warriors are already unable to win a lot on the road with Curry in the fold. What more now that the sharpshooter is sidelined and set to miss a huge chunk of their remaining December games.

Steve Kerr and co. certainly need to find a way to quickly fix their road woes. If not, the Warriors could have a hard time climbing further in the West, especially witth he way the rest of the team is playing.