By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stephen Curry has taken a significant step in his return from shoulder injury, and according to the Golden State Warriors star, his recovery shouldn’t take long.

Curry was recently spotted doing some shooting drills on the court and making several shots from distance, an indication that his left shoulder has healed well after injuring it on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers. Furthermore, the Warriors star shared that he feels good conditioning-wise, which should bode well for his quick return to the court.

“It was nice to break a sweat. Feel the speed of the game again, the physicality of it and get yourself in situations that you can test everything that you need to to be able to be ready for an actual game,” Curry said of his latest workout, per NBC Sports.

“I feel like I haven’t lost too much, in terms of conditioning or just understanding 5-on-5 so hopefully the transition will be pretty smooth once I get back out there.”

Stephen Curry is set to be reevaluated on Saturday, and based on his comments, there shouldn’t be any problem with his shoulder. GM Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr earlier shared that the target for Steph is to play on January 13 against the San Antonio Spurs, and that is now looking like a real possibility.

“No setbacks. Feels different, but manageable and something that when you’re out there on the floor — with any injury you just want to be in position where even if you do feel a little bit of discomfort or an awareness of whatever it is that you don’t think about it during the game. You just react, move how you need to, take shots you to, go both directions, use both arms as you need to,” Curry added on his injury.

“Once I get to that point, whether it’s not feeling anything or not, it’s just a matter of if you can do it. Be confident in whatever it is, and I’ll get there.”

The Warriors have yet to make an official announcement on Curry, but hopes are high that he’s going to play real soon.